13 dead, 1,171 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,171 others injured in 1,128 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 648 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 523 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 552 drivers, 34 underage drivers,136 pedestrians and 496 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 28 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 284 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 98 in Multan with 108 victims and at third Gujranwala with 84 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 910 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 20 vans, nine passenger buses, 28 trucks and 96 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.