13 Dead, 1236 Injured In 1,156 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

13 dead, 1236 injured in 1,156 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) At least 13 people were killed and 1,236 injured in 1,156 accidents in the province

during the last 24 hours.

The data showed those 686 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 408 passengers

were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 235 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 251 people

placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 79 in with 83 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 75 victims.

According to the data, 1041 motorcycles, 72 rickshaws, 129 cars, 22 vans, 11 passenger buses,

33 truck and 94 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

