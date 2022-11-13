UrduPoint.com

13 Dead, 1242 Injured In 1197 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Atleast thirteen people were killed and 1242 injured in 1197 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 648 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 594 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

As many as 587 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 521 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 306 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 311 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 101 in Faisalabad with 115 victims and at third Gujranwala 71 with 68 victims.

According to the data, 1045 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 128 motorcars, 13 vans,11 passenger buses, 35 trucks and 81 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in road accidents.

