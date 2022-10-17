UrduPoint.com

13 Dead, 1,281 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

13 dead, 1,281 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 13 persons were killed and 1,281 others injured in 1,166 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 736 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 545 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The accidents data analysis showed that 627 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 549 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 309 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 339 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 88 victims, and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 95 victims.

According to the data, 1,034 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 128 cars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

54 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

1 hour ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

1 hour ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.