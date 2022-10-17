13 dead, 1,281 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 13 persons were killed and 1,281 others injured in 1,166 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 736 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 545 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The accidents data analysis showed that 627 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 549 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 309 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 339 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 88 victims, and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 95 victims.

According to the data, 1,034 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 128 cars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.