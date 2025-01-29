13 dead, 1,290 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) At least 13 people were killed and 1,290 others injured in 1,147 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 516 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 774 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 735 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 394 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 227 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 260 people, sons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 82 accidents and 96 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 82 accidents and 87 victims.

According to the data, 1,110 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 25 vans, 6 passenger buses, 25 truck and 100 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.