13 Dead, 1308 Injured In 1207 Road Accidents In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) At least thirteen persons were killed and 1308 injured in 1207 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 577 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 731 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 698 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 164 pedestrians, and 459 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 287 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 336 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 99 victims and at third Gujranwala with 82 RTCs and 75 victims.
According to the data 1049 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses, 18 truck and 87 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
