Open Menu

13 Dead, 1,366 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

13 dead, 1,366 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) At least 13 people were killed and 1,366 others injured in 1,294 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 585 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 738 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians and 473 passengers were among victims of road accidents. The statistics showed that 246 accident were reported in Lahore, which affected 258 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 105 accidents and 106 victims, and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 92 victims.

According to the data, 1,185 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 23 vans, nine passenger buses, 27 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Accident Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

23 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

23 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan