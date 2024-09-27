13 dead, 1400 injured in 1334 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) At least thirteen persons were killed and 1400 injured in 1334 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 617 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 783 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 783 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 490 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 254 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 274 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 97 in with 101 victims and at third Multan with 73 RTCs and 70 victims.

According to the data 1207 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 102 motorcars, 25 vans, 11 passenger buses, 37 truck and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.