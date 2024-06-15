Open Menu

13 Dead, 1464 Injured In 1358 Road Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) At least thirteen persons were killed and 1464 injured in 1358 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 686 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 778 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 808 drivers, 56 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians, and 516 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 267 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 293 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 100 in Multan with 107 victims and at third Faisalabad with 85 RTCs and 86 victims.

According to the data 1209 motorbikes, 66 auto-rickshaws, 152 motorcars, 35 vans, 19 passenger buses, 42 trucks and 117 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

