13 dead, 1,476 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 13 people were killed and 1,471 others injured in 1,275 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 637 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 839 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) At least 13 people were killed and 1,471 others injured in 1,275 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 637 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 839 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 822 drivers, 56 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 280 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 86 accidents and 98 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 96 victims.

According to the data, 1,212 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 136 motorcars, 28 vans, 18 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.