13 Dead, 1,476 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 08:38 PM
At least 13 people were killed and 1,471 others injured in 1,275 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 637 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 839 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) At least 13 people were killed and 1,471 others injured in 1,275 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 637 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 839 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 822 drivers, 56 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 280 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 86 accidents and 98 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 96 victims.
According to the data, 1,212 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 136 motorcars, 28 vans, 18 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs
One day seminar held at SBBU
PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid Khan meet Nawaz Sharif
Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea
Drug trafficker convicted
PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties
Life-term awarded in murder case
Seminar on identifying challenges related to defence exports held
NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI6 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi18 minutes ago
-
One day seminar held at SBBU18 minutes ago
-
PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid Khan meet Nawaz Sharif4 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea4 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker convicted4 minutes ago
-
PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties16 minutes ago
-
Life-term awarded in murder case4 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak21 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress21 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office17 minutes ago
-
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent21 minutes ago