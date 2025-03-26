13 Dead , 1,491 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Thirteen people were killed and 1,491 others injured in 1,297 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 669 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 822 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 853 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians, and 464 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 313 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 95 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 74 accidents and 80 victims.
According to the data, 1,269 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 30 vans, seven passenger buses, 37 trucks and 83 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
