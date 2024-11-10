13 Dead, 1,558 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) At least 13 people were killed and 1,558 others injured in 1,429 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 735 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 813 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 807 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 610 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 250 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 92 victims, and at third Multan with 87 accidents and 82 victims.
According to the data, 1,262 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 150 motorcars, 37 vans, 28 passenger buses, 56 trucks and 127 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
