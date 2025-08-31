LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) At least 13 people have died and 60 others sustained injuries due to heavy rains and storms across Punjab over the past 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, five people lost their lives in Lahore, three in Nankana Sahib, two in Mandi Bahauddin and one each in Kasur, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura due to severe weather conditions.

The spokesperson said injuries were reported from various districts, including 33 in Nankana Sahib, seven in Okara, six in Kasur, five in Lahore, three each in Sheikhupura and Faisalabad, two in Jhelum and one in Mandi Bahauddin.

According to the details, in Lahore’s Purani Anarkali Naba Road area, a 30-year-old man identified as Faizan died after the roof of his house collapsed. Similarly, in Ismailpura Manna Wala Stop on Bediyaan Road, three people including 60-year-old Ramzan, 5-year-old Kiran, and 1-year-old Dua Fatima died after a house collapsed, while four others sustained injuries.

In another incident near the Barki main market close to Chaudhry Yaqub’s dera in Lahore, a 60-year-old man, Abdul Razaq, died and one person was injured due to a roof collapse.

Nankana Sahib witnessed the deaths of three individuals 45-year-old Kausar, 12-year-old Samra, and 8-year-old Ayesha following roof collapses near Kot Akbar village. Additionally, one person was injured by electric shock from a power pole in Masjid Umar Housing Colony, while another was injured by lightning on Kanwan Wali Mangtan Wala Road.

In Sheikhupura, three people were injured in two separate roof collapse incidents. However, a 30-year-old man, Nawaz, died after suffering an electric shock from a shop shutter in Nawan Kot.

Two children, 6-year-old Bilal and 1-year-old Farman, lost their lives in Mandi Bahauddin in two different roof collapse incidents near 33 Chak Malikwal and Chhalinwala Station areas. One person was also injured.

In Faisalabad, an 80-year-old woman, Sharifan Bibi, died when a roof collapsed in Qaidabad Eidgah Chak Jhumra. Three others sustained injuries from roof collapses near Chak 76 GB Satiana Road, Subay Chak, and Balochni.

While Kasur reported the death of a 9-month-old girl, Bibi Sadiqa, due to a roof collapse near Nasaf City Pattoki, with two others injured. Four people were also injured in separate incidents near Kangan Pur Chuniya police station and Rang Pur Abdul Khaliq Darbar.

In Jhelum, two persons were injured after a tree fell on the road near Toyota Motors on GT Road. Okara recorded seven injuries in roof collapse incidents near 16/1L Renala, 29/D Dipalpur, and Qazi Wala Mohalla.

All critically injured have been provided emergency medical treatment and shifted to nearby hospitals, the spokesperson added.