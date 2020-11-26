13 dead, 852 injured in 822 accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people were killed and 852 injured in 822 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

The Rescue 1122 analysis showed that 357 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 132 pedestrians, and 376 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 208 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 202 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 55 RTCs and 57 victims.

According to data, 649 bikes, 117 rickshaws, 72 cars, 27 vans, nine passenger buses, 23 trucksand 123 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.