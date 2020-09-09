13 dead, 912 injured in 837 accidents in Punjab

Atl least 13 people were killed while 912 others injured in 837 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

The analysis showed that 394 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 408 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 199 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 198 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 67 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and at third Multan with 62 accidents and 73 victims.

According to data, 732 motorcycles, 105 rickshaws, 63 cars, 30 vans, 12 passengerbuses, 22 trucks and 109 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts wereinvolved in the accidents.