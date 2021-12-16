13 dead, 955 injured in 936 RTC in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

At least thirteen people were killed while 955 were injured in 936 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :At least thirteen people were killed while 955 were injured in 936 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of those people 535 were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas 420 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 422 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 423 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 242 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 230 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Multan with 62 RTCs and 64 victims.

According to data 781 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 36 vans, 10 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 126 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

