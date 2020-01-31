UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Dead, 956 Injured In 885 Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:37 PM

13 dead, 956 injured in 885 road accidents

At least thirteen people were killed while 956 sustained injuries in 885 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :At least thirteen people were killed while 956 sustained injuries in 885 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 sources said on Friday that out of total injured 512 people were serious injured who were shifted different hospitals. Whereas, 444 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites.

Further analysis showed that 376 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians and 440 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 237 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 231 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 61 RTCs and 66 victims.

According to the data 745 motorbikes, 110 auto rickshaws, 68 motorcars, 32 vans, 09 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these said road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 All Top

Recent Stories

Increasing exports is the only available option: M ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Rawalpindi Test to be announced ..

38 minutes ago

Brexit Teaches EU to Treat Europeans' Expectations ..

2 minutes ago

Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed

2 minutes ago

Empower bonded labour through unions

50 minutes ago

Talks underway to hire aircraft for spray on locus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.