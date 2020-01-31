13 dead, 956 injured in 885 road accidents

At least thirteen people were killed while 956 sustained injuries in 885 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :At least thirteen people were killed while 956 sustained injuries in 885 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 sources said on Friday that out of total injured 512 people were serious injured who were shifted different hospitals. Whereas, 444 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites.

Further analysis showed that 376 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians and 440 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 237 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 231 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 61 RTCs and 66 victims.

According to the data 745 motorbikes, 110 auto rickshaws, 68 motorcars, 32 vans, 09 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these said road traffic accidents.