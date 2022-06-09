UrduPoint.com

13 Dead, 970 Injured In 1003 Road Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :At least thirteen people were killed and 970 injured in 970 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 605 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 398 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 514 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 383 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 260 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 271 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Multan with 66 road accidents and 58 victims.

According to the data, 829 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 98 motorcars, 23 vans, 8 buses,32 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in roadaccidents.

