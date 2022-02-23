UrduPoint.com

13 Dead, 981 Injured In 948 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 981 injured in 948 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 450 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 427 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 236 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 230 people, placing the provincial capital, top of the list followed by 76 Faisalabad in with 82 victims and third Multan with 65 accidents and 63 victims.

According to data, 762 motorcycles, 102 rickshaws, 124 cars, 23 vans, 19 buses,29 trucks and 109 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

>