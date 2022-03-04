13 dead, 983 injured in 942 road accidents across Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 983 others sustained injuries in 942 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all over the Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122.

As many as 551 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 432 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said spokesperson for Rescue-1122 on Friday.

The analysis showed that 468 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians, and 424 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

The statistics showed that 215 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 218 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Multan with 78 victims and at third Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 83 victims.

According to the data 801 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 28 vans, eight passenger buses,23 trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.