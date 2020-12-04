13 dead, 984 injured in accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 984 injured in 930 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 analysis showed that 371 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 478 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 222 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 227 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 in Multan with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad with 64 accidents and 71 victims.

According to data, 784 motorcycles, 132 rickshaws, 86 cars, 36 vans, 11 buses, 24 trucks and 137 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.