13 dead, 988 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :At least 13 persons were killed and 988 others injured in 960 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 529 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 459 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 459 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 108 pedestrians, and 434 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 241 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 246 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 111 in Multan with 115 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 68 RTCs and 71 victims.

According to the data, 771 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 37 vans, 19 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 99 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.