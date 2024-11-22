Open Menu

13 Dead In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

13 dead in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) At least 13 people were killed and 1,518 others injured in 1,453 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 622 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 896 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 869 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 303 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 121 accidents and 113 victims, and at third Multan with 80 accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data, 1,322 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 168 motorcars, 30 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

11 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

57 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

1 hour ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

19 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan