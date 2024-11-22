13 dead in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) At least 13 people were killed and 1,518 others injured in 1,453 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 622 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 896 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 869 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 303 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 121 accidents and 113 victims, and at third Multan with 80 accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data, 1,322 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 168 motorcars, 30 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.