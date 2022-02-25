UrduPoint.com

13 Dead,1059 Injured In 1025 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1059 injured in 1025 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 500 drivers,35 underage drivers,130 pedestrians and 442 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 266 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 267people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 81 Multan with 77victims and third Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 76victims.

According to data, 856 motorcycles, 87 rickshaws, 115 cars, 31vans, 15 buses,26trucks and 100 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

