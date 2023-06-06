13 dead,1,181 injured in 1,142 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,181 injured in 1,142 in accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 573 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 479 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 271 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 268 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 95 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan 68 with 61 victims.

According to data, 1,005 motorcycles, 60 rickshaws, 106 cars, 26 vans, eightbuses, 30 trucks and 92 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.