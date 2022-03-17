13 dead,1,308 injured in Punjab road accidents

UrduPoint.com

At least 13 people were killed and 1,308 others injured in 1,195 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,308 others injured in 1,195 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 733 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 575 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 571 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 567 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 311 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 341 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 105 victims, and at third Multan with 86 accidents and 88 victims.

According to the data, 980 motorbikes, 118 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 36 vans, 15 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 128 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

