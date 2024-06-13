13 dead,1,382 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) At least 13 people were killed and 1,382 others injured in 1,287 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 617 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 765 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 739 drivers, 61 underage drivers, 181 pedestrians, and 475 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 299 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 335 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 105 accidents and 116 victims, and at third Multan with 74 accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 1,125 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 125 motorcars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses, 26 truck and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.