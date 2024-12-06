Open Menu

13 Dead,1589 Injured In 1514 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) At least 13 persons were killed and 1589 injured in 1514 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 646 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 943 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 896 drivers, 78 underage drivers, 211 pedestrians, and 896 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 306 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 333 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 118 in with 104 victims and at third Multan with 94 RTCs and 99 victims.

According to the data 1349 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 154 motorcars, 33 vans, 23 passenger buses, 30 truck and 102 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

