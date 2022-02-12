13 deaths, 760 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 13 people lost their lives due to coronavirus while 760 new cases were reported in Punjab on Saturday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached up to 494,284 while total number of deaths recorded 13,332 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 375 cases, while 3 in Bahawalnagar, 29 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Bhakkar, 15 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 61 in Faisalabad, 19 in Gujranwala,10 in Gujrat, 5 in Hafizabad, 3 in Jhelum, 8 in Kasur, 7 in Khanewal, 4 in Khushab, 1 in Layyah, 4 in Lodhran, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Mianwali, 25 in Multan, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Narowal, 7 in Okara, 1 in Pakpatan, 64 in Rawalpindi, 24 in Rahim Yar Khan, 8 in Sahiwal, 26 in Sargodha,10 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Vehari and 18 new cases were reported in Sialkot during the last 24 hours till filing of this report.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,807,789 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 468123 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. Thepeople should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the people.