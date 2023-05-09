13 deserving individuals get jobs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has taken a commendable step to provide regular government jobs to 13 deserving individuals under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

These individuals had approached the ombudsman's office seeking help to secure their legal right to employment, and the ombudsman's intervention had given them an opportunity they were entitled to.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the spokesman mentioned that the district education authority in Dera Ghazi Khan had appointed Dilawar Aman as a junior clerk in grade-11, Ishtiaq Ahmad as a lab attendant, and Nadir Hussain & Ghulam Siddiq as naib qasid on the complaints of the applicants.

Similarly, Hamza Khan s/o Shahida Parveen from Chakwal had been appointed as a junior clerk by the health department, and Farhan Ali has been recruited as a naib qasid by the district health authority Multan.

Additionally, the spokesman noted that the district education authority in Jhang has hired Haseeb Agha, the son of a deceased lady health worker, as a ward servant.

The spokesman said that Muhammad Ibrahim Khalid of Laalian tehsil has been appointed as a lab attendant by the district education authority Chiniot, and Amir Salim has been hired as a junior clerk by TEVTA in Lodhran.

Meanwhile, the irrigation department had recruited Hasan Raza Jafri of Bahawalpur as a computer operator, and the livestock department of Bhakkar district had hired Inayatullah as a cattle attendant.

Furthermore, the municipal committee Sangla Hill had appointed Ms Naheed Eric as a sanitary worker, and the excise department of Sahiwal district had employed Faizan Ali Khan as a junior clerk, the spokesman said.

The individuals were entitled to these employment opportunities, and the intervention of the ombudsman'soffice ensured that justice had been served, concluded the spokesman.