13 die of Corona, 170 contract virus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus (Covid-19) has claimed 13 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 170 more contracted the virus in the province during last 24 hours.

According to Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday, with the continuous decrease in Corona positive cases, the number of active cases has declined to 4292 across the province.

During the same period 191 patients have also recovered from the disease. With 13 more casualties, the death toll from the disease has climbed to 5593.

As many as 9016 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 170 came positive for Corona.