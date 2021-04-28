UrduPoint.com
13 Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

13 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

As many as 13 patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 256 people tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 13 patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 256 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 1,672 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,831 while 14,630 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 263 patients, including 171 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 87 including 46 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 87 including 46 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,472 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

