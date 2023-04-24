13 died in road mishap at Sehwan Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :At least thirteen persons lost their lives in a Troller-van collision at Indus Highway, near Sehwan Sharif on Monday.

According to a private news channel, seven persons were also critically injured and the rescue teams brought them to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The accident took place due to the overspeeding of a Troller that hit a van.

Police have reached the site and started further investigation.