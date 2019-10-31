13 died, more than 20 injured in train fire

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Around 13 people have died and more than 20 got injured when fire erupted in a train bound from Karachi to Lahore, near Chani Goth, some 80 kilometres from here today morning.

According to the Rescue 1122 officials, bogies number 3, 4 and 5 of Tezgam train going from Karachi to Lahore caught fire when it reached near Chani Goth.

As a result, more than 30 passengers got injured. The injured were rushed to nearby THQ hospitals, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur.

13 of the injured succumbed to their injuries whereas majority of the deceased and injured are members of Tablighi Jamat who were going to Lahore to attend a religious gathering at Raiwind.

The injured also included women and children and persons who tried to jump off the burning train. Allegedly, the cause of the fire was a blast in a gas cylinder that was being used for preparing breakfast.