UrduPoint.com

13 Drivers Booked For Violating Traffic Rules

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

13 drivers booked for violating traffic rules

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Ghazi Ghat Patrolling Police have booked 13 drivers over traffic laws' violation and driving unregistered vehicles in current month of October.

According to in-charge of respective police station Muhammed Aslam, about six vehicles were impounded for over speeding, three for using unlawful LPG gas cylinders and four others for overloading.

Muhammed Aslam said patrolling police officials were running special drive to let drivers know about techniques of safe driving to ensure their safer journey to the desired destination.

For this, we are distributing pamphlets and booklets among drivers on daily basis to educate them for the safe driving, he said.

Related Topics

LPG Police Police Station Vehicles Traffic Ghat Ghazi October Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th October 2021

2 hours ago
 US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

10 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.