13 drivers booked for violating traffic rules

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Ghazi Ghat Patrolling Police have booked 13 drivers over traffic laws' violation and driving unregistered vehicles in current month of October.

According to in-charge of respective police station Muhammed Aslam, about six vehicles were impounded for over speeding, three for using unlawful LPG gas cylinders and four others for overloading.

Muhammed Aslam said patrolling police officials were running special drive to let drivers know about techniques of safe driving to ensure their safer journey to the desired destination.

For this, we are distributing pamphlets and booklets among drivers on daily basis to educate them for the safe driving, he said.