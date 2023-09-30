13 drug dealers arrested

Police have arrested 13 drug dealers and recovered more than 15 kg of drugs from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Police have arrested 13 drug dealers and recovered more than 15 kg of drugs from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held lady smuggler Sana Patani and recovered 1.4 kg of drugs from her possession and same police recovered more than 02 kg drugs from Irfan and 2 kg drugs from Sher Afsil while 1.5 kg of drugs from Shahroz and 1.1 kg drugs was recovered from Rizwan and 780 grams of charas from Munir.

Similarly, Rawat police recovered 1.4 kg of drugs from Illyas.

Kahuta police recovered 1.2 kg from Khurram. While Naseerabad police recovered 1.

2 kg from Jawad.

Following the operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 1.1 kg of drugs from Imran.

Wah Cantt police recovered 560 grams of charas from Kamran.

Waris Khan police recovered 530 grams of charas from Zeeshan.

Saddar Barooni police recovered 300 grams of charas from Naeem. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence and the crackdown will continue to eradicate drugs.