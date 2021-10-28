UrduPoint.com

13 Drug Dealers Held With Contraband

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

13 drug dealers held with contraband

Kohat Police claimed Thursday to have arrested more than 13 drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics during an anti-drug crackdown in the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) ::Kohat Police claimed Thursday to have arrested more than 13 drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics during an anti-drug crackdown in the district.

According to Kohat police spokesman, 170-kg hashish, 270 gram heroin, 250 gram opium and 1100 gram ice drug have been recovered from the possession of the arrested drug pushers.

Police said operations against the drug dealers would continue to purge the society of such elements. The snap checking has also been increased on the entry points to block the supply line of drugs in the district, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Kohat From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music wo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts music workshop with renowned singer Ja ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia, ASEAN Agree to Boost Energy Security Coope ..

Russia, ASEAN Agree to Boost Energy Security Cooperation, Promote Low-Carbon Tec ..

27 seconds ago
 Ethiopia air strike on Tigray kills 6: hospital, r ..

Ethiopia air strike on Tigray kills 6: hospital, rebel sources

28 seconds ago
 Four held with narcotics in SIALKOT

Four held with narcotics in SIALKOT

30 seconds ago
 Biden to meet Democrats, address Americans on spen ..

Biden to meet Democrats, address Americans on spending plans

32 seconds ago
 Development dream can be materialised through educ ..

Development dream can be materialised through education only: SACM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.