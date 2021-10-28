13 drug dealers held with contraband

Kohat Police claimed Thursday to have arrested more than 13 drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics during an anti-drug crackdown in the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) ::Kohat Police claimed Thursday to have arrested more than 13 drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics during an anti-drug crackdown in the district.

According to Kohat police spokesman, 170-kg hashish, 270 gram heroin, 250 gram opium and 1100 gram ice drug have been recovered from the possession of the arrested drug pushers.

Police said operations against the drug dealers would continue to purge the society of such elements. The snap checking has also been increased on the entry points to block the supply line of drugs in the district, spokesman said.