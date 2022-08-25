UrduPoint.com

13 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held; 18 Kg Hashish Recovered

Published August 25, 2022

Rawalpindi police during a crackdown against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested 13 accused, and recovered over 17 kg narcotics and 18 liters liquor from their possession

The police spokesperson said that R. A. Bazar police held three drug peddlers, identified as Shahid, Usman and Zohaib on recovery of over 12 kg hashish.

The Waris Khan police apprehended Aziz with 1,200 grams hashish and Zaheer for having 1,160 grams hashish.

Likewise, the Gungmandi police held Luqman and seized 1,140 grams hashish from him.

Similarly, the Patriata police conducted a raid and arrested Atif on recovery of 1,300 grams of the same narcotic.

In other raids, Sadiqabad, Taxila and City police arrested Yasin with 210 grams, Abdul Raheem with 140 grams and Azan with 190 grams hashish. Abdul Shakoor was arrested for possessing four litres of liquor.

Rattaamral police held Zeeshan with 10 liters of liquor and R. A. Bazar police nabbed Sher Ali for having four bottles of liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all the suspects, and further investigations were underway.

The divisional superintendents of Police directed the officers to accelerate the ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

