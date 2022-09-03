13 drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

Rawalpindi police in an action against drug peddlers and bootleggers on Saturday arrested 13 accused besides recovering over 4.5 kg narcotics and 10 liters liquor and two bottles of liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against drug peddlers and bootleggers on Saturday arrested 13 accused besides recovering over 4.5 kg narcotics and 10 liters liquor and two bottles of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Kohsar police held Fazalullah with 1600 grams charras while Kotli Sattian police rounded up Shah Zaman and Waqas and recover 1220 grams chrras.

Similarly, Race Course, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, Dhamial, Kahuta, Pirwadhai, and Cantt police arrested Siyan, Sujhat, Hassan, Sher, Sohban, Ahmed Wali, Ramazan, Adnan and Sarmad Nazir and recovered 2080 grams charras, 10 liters liquor and two bottles of liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.