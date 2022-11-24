UrduPoint.com

13 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

13 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operation against criminal elements, conducted raids in different areas and arrested 13 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides confiscating over three kg hashish, 50 liters of liquor, four Kalashnikov rifles, a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Dhamial, City, and Gujar Khan police held four drug peddlers namely Murad Khan with 1.05 kg hashish, Arif with 1,3 kg hashish, Atif for having 510 grams and Ghulam Abbas for possessing 240 grams of the same drug.

Similarly, Bani, Dhamial and Kahuta police held four accused namely Mohsin with 15 liters of liquor, Sakhawat with 10 liters, Yousaf for having 150 liters and Aurangzaib for carrying 10 liters of liquor.

Kahuta police in their operation managed to net Hassan Ali and Adeeb for possessing four Kalashnikov rifles, a 30-bore pistol, magazines and ammunition.

The spokesman informed that Rattaamral and Pirwadhai police succeeded to nab three proclaimed offenders namely Ali Raza, Murad Khan and Junaid wanted in a murder and attempt to murder cases.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate the ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Police National Accountability Bureau Bani Rawalpindi Same Gujar Khan Kahuta Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

8 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

17 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

17 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.