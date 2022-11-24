13 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operation against criminal elements, conducted raids in different areas and arrested 13 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides confiscating over three kg hashish, 50 liters of liquor, four Kalashnikov rifles, a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Dhamial, City, and Gujar Khan police held four drug peddlers namely Murad Khan with 1.05 kg hashish, Arif with 1,3 kg hashish, Atif for having 510 grams and Ghulam Abbas for possessing 240 grams of the same drug.

Similarly, Bani, Dhamial and Kahuta police held four accused namely Mohsin with 15 liters of liquor, Sakhawat with 10 liters, Yousaf for having 150 liters and Aurangzaib for carrying 10 liters of liquor.

Kahuta police in their operation managed to net Hassan Ali and Adeeb for possessing four Kalashnikov rifles, a 30-bore pistol, magazines and ammunition.

The spokesman informed that Rattaamral and Pirwadhai police succeeded to nab three proclaimed offenders namely Ali Raza, Murad Khan and Junaid wanted in a murder and attempt to murder cases.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate the ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.