13 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 60 liters liquor, 2.6 kg charras, 95 kites, kite flying string rolls, two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City, Westridge, Saddar Wah and Gujar Khan police held Tanveer, Mazhar, Adeel, Allah Ditta and Ehtesham on recovery of 60 liters liquor.

Saddar Wah police arrested a female drug pusher and recovered 1350 grams charras from her possession.

Gungmandi, Naseerabad, Jatli and Patriata police rounded up Saad, Kamran, Asif and Azhar Munir for having 1280 grams charras.

In other raids, New Town, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police netted Hamza, Mumtaz, and Mubashir and recovered 95 kites, three kite flying string rolls, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 29 beggars from different areas on Monday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against lawbreakers.