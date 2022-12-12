UrduPoint.com

13 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

13 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 60 liters liquor, 2.6 kg charras, 95 kites, kite flying string rolls, two 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City, Westridge, Saddar Wah and Gujar Khan police held Tanveer, Mazhar, Adeel, Allah Ditta and Ehtesham on recovery of 60 liters liquor.

Saddar Wah police arrested a female drug pusher and recovered 1350 grams charras from her possession.

Gungmandi, Naseerabad, Jatli and Patriata police rounded up Saad, Kamran, Asif and Azhar Munir for having 1280 grams charras.

In other raids, New Town, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police netted Hamza, Mumtaz, and Mubashir and recovered 95 kites, three kite flying string rolls, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 29 beggars from different areas on Monday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar From Weapon

Recent Stories

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting ..

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in ..

26 minutes ago
 Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale ..

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

27 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

40 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

2 hours ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

2 hours ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.