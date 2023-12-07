13 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 13 accused besides recovering over five kg charras, 46 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Baroni police held Haroon for having 2460 grams of charras while Airport police rounded up Hamza for possessing 1370 grams of charras.

Bani police netted an accused namely Rashid with 1160 grams of charras, Tariq for having 680 grams of charras, Mohsin with 10 liters liquor and Javed with eight liters liquor.

Pirwadhai police also held a bootlegger namely Zeeshan and recovered 18 liters liquor.

Civil Lines police rounded up Israr for possessing 10 liters liquor.

Similarly, Rawat, Bani, Naseerabad and Dhamial police arrested five accused namely Ali Shan, Ali Raza, Rashid, Sohrab and Nishat, and recovered four 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.