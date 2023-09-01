Open Menu

13 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 13 accused besides recovering over six kg charras, 43 bottles & 63 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Wah Cantt police netted Adeel for having 1300 grams charras and Shabbir for possessing 1240 grams charras.

Waris Khan police rounded up Yasin and recovered 1080 grams charras while Morgah police netted Atif with 1060 grams charras and Waqar for carrying five liters liquor.

Pirwadhai police held an accused namely Asim and seized 43 bottles of liquor while Kahuta police arrested Waqas with 30 liters liquor and Adnan with seven liters liquor.

Other accused were sent behind bars for having liquor and charras.

Meanwhile, Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested a car lifter namely Arshad and recovered a stolen car from his possession. The accused is a record holder and remained a jailbird in car and bike-lifting cases.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

