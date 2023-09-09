13 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 13 accused besides recovering 1620 grams heroin, over eight kg charras, 30 bottles of liquor, a pistol and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, during the crackdown launched against drug peddlers and bootleggers, Rawalpindi district police arrested 246 accused and recovered over 200 kg charras, 788 liters liquor, 470 grams heroin and 50 grams Ice drug during the last two weeks.

He informed that police managed to net nine accused during the last 24 hours and recovered 1620 grams heroin and over eight kg charras.

Rawat, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Saddar Baroni, R.A.Bazaar, Civil Lines and Airport police rounded up Ishrat Mehmood, Jahanzaib, Nazakat, Mohsin, Tahir, Ubaidullah, Saad Ali, Zohaib, Usman, and Ali Naveed and recovered 1620 grams heroin and over eight kg charras.

Jatli and Taxila police also conducted raids and arrested Rashid, Zeeshan, Muhammad Ijaz and Waheed and recovered 30 bottles of liquor, a pistol and a dagger.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.