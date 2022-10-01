13 drug peddlers held: 2150 grams heroin, 3390 grams charras recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Saturday arrested 13 accused besides recovering 2150 grams heroin and 3390 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, four accused were sent behind the bars as police seized 2150 grams heroin and 3020 grams charras.

He informed that R.A.Bazar police held a female drug peddler namely Hasina Bibi and recovered 1100 grams heroin while 1050 grams heroin was also recovered from the possession of another accused Shahid.

The accused confessed to have supplied drug near educational institutions.

In another raid, Saddar Wah police netted Rasool for having 1800 grams charras while Gujar Khan police arrested Imran with 1220 grams charras.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.