UrduPoint.com

13 Drug Peddlers Held: 2150 Grams Heroin, 3390 Grams Charras Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

13 drug peddlers held: 2150 grams heroin, 3390 grams charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Saturday arrested 13 accused besides recovering 2150 grams heroin and 3390 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, four accused were sent behind the bars as police seized 2150 grams heroin and 3020 grams charras.

He informed that R.A.Bazar police held a female drug peddler namely Hasina Bibi and recovered 1100 grams heroin while 1050 grams heroin was also recovered from the possession of another accused Shahid.

The accused confessed to have supplied drug near educational institutions.

In another raid, Saddar Wah police netted Rasool for having 1800 grams charras while Gujar Khan police arrested Imran with 1220 grams charras.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

2 hours ago
 Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.