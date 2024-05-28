13 drug peddlers held; huge cache of narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep youngsters safe from the curse of narcotics.

A public relations officer on Tuesday said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 13 drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Sana Ullah and Bakhtawar Khan, and recovered 1,045 grams of heroin from their possession.

The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Javed Masih and recovered 20 liters of liquor from his possession.

Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Afaq, and recovered 140 grams hashish from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Shayan and recovered 511 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Phulgran police team arrested four accused namely Muhammad Ali, Abdul Qudos, Muhammad Yaseen, and Muhammad Usman, and recovered 1,779 gram heroin from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Ali and recovered 1,080 gram heroin from his possession.

Furthermore, the Golra police team arrested three accused namely Abrar, Zameer, and Shakeel, and recovered 22 liters of liquor and 112 grams Ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

SSP Operations Islamabad directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “The safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.