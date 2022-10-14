UrduPoint.com

13 Drug Peddlers Held; Over Seven Kg Charas Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Friday arrested 13 accused besides recovering over seven kg charas from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Kamran with 1830 grams charras and Bilal for having 1440 grams charas.

Bani police rounded up Zulfiqar for carrying 1160 grams charras and Tanveer Akhtar with 1100 grams charas.

R.A.Bazar police arrested Sulman Shahid for having 1100 grams charas while Race Course police sent behind the bars a drug peddler namely Waqar who was netted on recovery of 1200 grams charas.

Rawat police in their operation held Usama and recovered 1210 grams charas from his possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

