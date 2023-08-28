13 drug peddlers netted with over 20 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused on recovery of over 20 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police rounded up Raheel for having 2400 grams charras, Imran with 1600 grams charras and Sajid for carrying 1250 grams charras.

Civil Lines police netted Ajmal with 1230 grams charras, Zulfiqar for having 1260 grams charras and Kamal Ahmed for possessing 1310 grams charras.

Mandra police netted Samar Majeed for possessing 2500 grams of charras.

The spokesman informed that Gujar Khan, Morgah, Naseerabad, Saddar Baroni, City and Waris Khan police arrested Haq Nawaz with 2200 grams charras, Faisal for having 1150 grams charras, Abid on recovery of 1250 grams charras, Muhammad Nasir for carrying 1520 grams charras, Talha with 1350 grams charras and Salman for possessing 1420 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.