Open Menu

13 Drug Peddlers Netted With Over 20 Kg Charras

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

13 drug peddlers netted with over 20 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused on recovery of over 20 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police rounded up Raheel for having 2400 grams charras, Imran with 1600 grams charras and Sajid for carrying 1250 grams charras.

Civil Lines police netted Ajmal with 1230 grams charras, Zulfiqar for having 1260 grams charras and Kamal Ahmed for possessing 1310 grams charras.

Mandra police netted Samar Majeed for possessing 2500 grams of charras.

The spokesman informed that Gujar Khan, Morgah, Naseerabad, Saddar Baroni, City and Waris Khan police arrested Haq Nawaz with 2200 grams charras, Faisal for having 1150 grams charras, Abid on recovery of 1250 grams charras, Muhammad Nasir for carrying 1520 grams charras, Talha with 1350 grams charras and Salman for possessing 1420 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Nasir Gujar Khan Saddar All

Recent Stories

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

24 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

46 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

1 hour ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
 Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

4 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan