13 Drug Pushers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Gulberg police arrested 13 suspects, including six women, for drug dealing.
According to the police, the arrested suspects include Gulfam, who was arrested from Falcon Complex
and 1,800 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.
Other arrested include Athar, Owais, Roman, Mubashir, Sidra, Saadia, Anmol, Shagufta, Kiran, Naeem, Sadaf and Fayyaz. Police have registered cases against the accused and started an investigation.
SHO Gulberg Taimur Abbas says that his team successfully completed the operation and investigations were underway to prevent crime in the city.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt to restore student unions through legislation: PA told5 minutes ago
-
Expert advises precautions as respiratory illnesses surge with cold snap5 minutes ago
-
IUB academic council meets5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested in Muzaffargarh for killing neighbor6 minutes ago
-
NGO to help prison employees prepare for CSS, PMS exams25 minutes ago
-
CM launches free solar panel scheme35 minutes ago
-
GCWUS delegation visits SIMAP office35 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away37 minutes ago
-
Court maintains arrest warrants of Bushra Bibi in £190mn case46 minutes ago
-
NAB Sukkur to hold awareness walk, seminar on International Anti-Corruption Day55 minutes ago
-
Delegation of under-training officers visits Safe City Islamabad55 minutes ago
-
Women Development Centre to continue work for equipping female with latest vocation skills55 minutes ago