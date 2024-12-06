13 drug pushers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Gulberg police arrested 13 suspects, including six women, for drug dealing.

According to the police, the arrested suspects include Gulfam, who was arrested from Falcon Complex

and 1,800 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.

Other arrested include Athar, Owais, Roman, Mubashir, Sidra, Saadia, Anmol, Shagufta, Kiran, Naeem, Sadaf and Fayyaz. Police have registered cases against the accused and started an investigation.

SHO Gulberg Taimur Abbas says that his team successfully completed the operation and investigations were underway to prevent crime in the city.