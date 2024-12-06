Open Menu

13 Drug Pushers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM

13 drug pushers held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Gulberg police arrested 13 suspects, including six women, for drug dealing.

According to the police, the arrested suspects include Gulfam, who was arrested from Falcon Complex

and 1,800 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.

Other arrested include Athar, Owais, Roman, Mubashir, Sidra, Saadia, Anmol, Shagufta, Kiran, Naeem, Sadaf and Fayyaz. Police have registered cases against the accused and started an investigation.

SHO Gulberg Taimur Abbas says that his team successfully completed the operation and investigations were underway to prevent crime in the city.

Related Topics

Police Gulberg Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

7 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

16 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

16 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

16 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

16 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

16 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

16 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

16 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

16 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan