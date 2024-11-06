13 drug-traffickers held, 33kg hashish seized

The district police have seized 33kg hashish by arresting 13 drug-traffickers during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The district police have seized 33kg hashish by arresting 13 drug-traffickers during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources, all the accused were sent to the police stations concerned and further legal process was underway against them.

The accused Tariq Zaheer was held red handed with 17kg hashish, Ali Raza and Tanzeel was held with 2.5kg hashish, Shahid with 1.5kg hashish, Yasin 1.25kg hashish, Mian Khan 1kg, Akhtar 1.25kg, Shabir 1.5kg, Nadeem alias Dema 1.25kg, Mustafa 1.5kg, Tariq 1.5kg, Ghafran 1.25kg and Noman was arrested with 1.5kg hashish.