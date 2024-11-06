Open Menu

13 Drug-traffickers Held, 33kg Hashish Seized

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 07:16 PM

13 drug-traffickers held, 33kg hashish seized

The district police have seized 33kg hashish by arresting 13 drug-traffickers during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The district police have seized 33kg hashish by arresting 13 drug-traffickers during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources, all the accused were sent to the police stations concerned and further legal process was underway against them.

The accused Tariq Zaheer was held red handed with 17kg hashish, Ali Raza and Tanzeel was held with 2.5kg hashish, Shahid with 1.5kg hashish, Yasin 1.25kg hashish, Mian Khan 1kg, Akhtar 1.25kg, Shabir 1.5kg, Nadeem alias Dema 1.25kg, Mustafa 1.5kg, Tariq 1.5kg, Ghafran 1.25kg and Noman was arrested with 1.5kg hashish.

Related Topics

Police All

Recent Stories

Oil-tanker gutted

Oil-tanker gutted

1 minute ago
 3 children drowned in Khyber Tabby Dam

3 children drowned in Khyber Tabby Dam

1 minute ago
 Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 9

Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 9

54 seconds ago
 Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for 'new chapter' w ..

Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for 'new chapter' with Trump election win

1 minute ago
 Sindh Agri-versity, UBL launch experimental projec ..

Sindh Agri-versity, UBL launch experimental project to strengthen seed quality

11 minutes ago
 CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitar ..

CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitara Market to improve supply

11 minutes ago
Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges ..

Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges health minister

11 minutes ago
 Riaz honoured for outstanding media service to Pol ..

Riaz honoured for outstanding media service to Polio Eradication Efforts

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

22 minutes ago
 Abro inspects disbursement of cash process

Abro inspects disbursement of cash process

22 minutes ago
 IT, data role vital for sustainable development: S ..

IT, data role vital for sustainable development: Shaza Fatima

22 minutes ago
 CDA announces major infrastructure projects to tra ..

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan